Our county has some of the best butchers and bakers in the country and this year over 400 entries were taken for the fourteen categories of the 2016 Lincolnshire Poacher Competition, which was held in October.

This biennial competition, organised by Lincolnshire County Foods (LCF), attracts entries from Stamford to Louth and Scunthorpe to Spalding. How much more indicative could this be of the vibrant range of independent butchers and bakers we have locally and how keen they are to compare their products with the finest that the rest of Lincolnshire has to offer?

The event has been held every two years since 1990, and offers Gold, Silver and Bronze awards for such classic local delicacies as Lincolnshire sausage, stuffed chine, pork pie, plum bread and haslet, as well as nationally popular dishes including bacon, steak pies, lamb burgers, speciality and gluten-free sausages, vegetarian and meat and non-meat pastry products.

A champion product is selected by the judges of each of the fourteen categories, and the winning items were displayed at the Food and Drink Fair in the Epic Centre on the Lincolnshire Showground at the end of November.

Caroline Bingham editor of Lincolnshire Life was invited to be a judge this year and Lincolnshire Life attended the presentation evening last month to capture the winners receiving their trophies.

Butchers also compete across the board for the title of Champion Lincolnshire Butcher 2016-18. This year the overall award was retained by Gary Simpson of G Simpson Butchers in Heckington who won the title in the 2014 competition.

PORK PIE

Gold

George Adams & Sons (Hand Finished)

Simpson’s Butchers

Trevor Sharpe Butchers

Picks Butchers

Silver

F Pepperdine & Son Ltd

Minting Park Farm Meats

Pocklington’s Bakery Ltd

George Adams & Sons (Hand Raised)

George Adams & Sons (Organic)

A W Curtis Bakers & Butchers

Bronze

Southern & Thorpe

Trevor Fairburn Butchers Ltd

Peter Stevens

W Hargrave & Son Ltd (Coarse)

W Hargrave & Son Ltd

S Mundey Butchers Ltd

Odling Bros Ltd (Traditional)

STUFFED CHINE

Gold

W Hargrave & Son Ltd

H E Wilkinson & Son

Simpson’s Butchers

George Adams & Sons

Bennett Butchers

Graham Fidling Mobile Butcher

Silver

Meridian Meats

Trevor Fairburn Butchers Ltd

Handson’s Butchers

S Mundey Butchers Ltd

Bronze

A W Curtis Bakers & Butchers

LINCOLNSHIRE SAUSAGE

Gold

Bennett Butchers (Spicy)

Bennett Butchers

Lincolnshire Co-operative Ltd

Simons Quality Butchers Ltd

Trevor Fairburn Butchers Ltd

A W Curtis Bakers & Butchers (Farmhouse)

A W Curtis Bakers & Butchers

George Adams & Sons (1910 Recipe)

David Tomlinson (Coarse)

David Tomlinson

Ancaster Butchers Ltd

Uncle Henry’s

Simons Butchers

Tony Arber Butchers Ltd (Traditional)

Tony Arber Butchers Ltd (90% Meat)

Hickson Quality Foods

F Pepperdine & Son Ltd

Silver

H E Wilkinson & Son

Southern & Thorpe

Northend Butchers

George Adams & Sons

Odling Bros Ltd (Traditional)

Odling Bros Ltd (Fresh Sage)

Walker & Walker Butchers

Trevor Sharpe Butchers

Meridian Meats (Best Lincolnshire)

Meridian Meats

Picks Butchers

Browns Family Butchers

Pinchin’s Family Farm Shop

Peter Stevens

W Hargrave & Son Ltd

Handson’s Butchers

R J Hirst High Class Family Butchers

The Butcher of Bardney

S Mundey Butchers Ltd (with Extra Sage)

S Mundey Butchers Ltd (Extra Pepper)

K Anderson Butchers Ltd

SPECIALITY SAUSAGE

Gold

Simpson’s Butchers (Pork & Apricot)

Tony Arber Butchers Ltd (Pork & Jalapeno)

Simpson’s Butchers (Pork with Cracked Black Pepper)

Uncle Henry’s (Caramelised Onion)

David Tomlinson (Red Onion & Sage)

George Adams & Sons (Chilli, Ginger & Lime)

Trevor Fairburn Butchers Ltd (Luciano (Pork))

Browns Family Butchers (Goat & Chilli)

Pinchin’s Family Farm Shop (Traditional Pork Sausage)

W Hargrave & Son Ltd (Smokey BBQ)

Handson’s Butchers (Pork & Cider)

Silver

F Pepperdine & Son Ltd (Venison)

Hickson Quality Foods (Cajun)

Hickson Quality Foods (Old English)

Tony Arber Butchers Ltd (Pork & Black Pudding)

Uncle Henry’s (Red Arrow)

Uncle Henry’s (Firecracker)

Uncle Henry’s (Argy Bargy)

George Adams & Sons (Olde English)

Meridian Meats (Pork, Pear & Stilton)

Trevor Fairburn Butchers Ltd (Pork & Sundried Tomato)

Trevor Fairburn Butchers Ltd (Minted Lamb)

Pinchin’s Family Farm Shop (Beef)

W Hargrave & Son Ltd (Pork & Leek)

Handson’s Butchers (Pork Chorizo)

R J Hirst High Class Family Butcher (Pork & Leek)

R J Hirst High Class Family Butcher (Pork & Stilton)

R J Hirst High Class Family Butcher (Beef, Pork & Tomato)

Bennett Butchers (Spicy Wild Boar)

Bennet Butchers (Pork & Stilton)

Bronze

Hickson Quality Foods (Sage & Red Onion)

David Tomlinson (Pork & Apple)

Northend Butchers (Pork & Fresh Leek)

Odling Bros Ltd (Pork, Apple & Cider)

Odling Bros Ltd (Turkey & Cranberry)

Walker & Walker Butchers (Christmas Sausage)

Browns Family Butchers (Lamb & Mint)

Browns Family Butchers (Christmas Sausage)

K Anderson Butchers Ltd (Venison, Cranberry, Black & Red Cherry)

GLUTEN FREE SAUSAGE

Gold

Browns Family Butchers (Goat & Chilli)

F Pepperdine & Son Ltd

Simpson’s Butchers (Lincolnshire)

Northend Butchers (Lincolnshire)

W Hargrave & Son Ltd

Handson’s Butchers

Silver

Hickson Quality Foods (Lincolnshire)

Simpson’s Butchers (Traditional Pork)

George Adams & Sons

Odling Bros Ltd

Pinchin’s Family Farm Shop

The Butcher of Bardney

Bennett Butchers

Picks Butchers

Bronze

H E Wilkinson & Son

Uncle Henry’s (Pork & Apple)

Ancaster Butchers

Meridian Meats (Lincolnshire)

Trevor Fairburn Butchers Ltd

R J Hirst High Class Family Butchers

K Anderson Butchers Ltd

HASLET

Gold

Walker & Walker Butchers

A W Curtis Bakers & Butchers

Trevor Fairburn Butchers Ltd

Simons Quality Butchers Ltd

W Hargrave & Son Ltd

Minting Park Farm Meats

Silver

Southern & Thorpe

Tony Arber Butchers Ltd

Simpson’s Butchers

Uncle Henry’s

Pocklington’s Bakery Ltd

Ancaster Butchers Ltd

David Tomlinson

George Adams & Sons

Trevor Sharpe Butchers

Myers Quality Bakers Ltd

Browns Family Butchers

Pinchin’s Family Farm Shop

Handson’s Butchers

R J Hirst High Class Family Butchers

The Butcher of Bardney

Bennett Butchers

S Mundey Butchers Ltd

K Anderson Butchers Ltd

Bronze

Hickson Quality Foods

F Pepperdine & Son Ltd

H E Wilkinson & Son

Odling Bros Ltd

Meridian Meats

Picks Butchers

Peter Stevens

STEAK PIE

Gold

Uncle Henry’s

Pinchin’s Family Farm Shop

Browns Family Butchers

Silver

Trevor Fairburn Butchers Ltd

Minting Park Farm Meats

Ancaster Butchers Ltd (Steak & Ale)

Ancaster Butchers Ltd (Steak & Kidney Pie)

George Adams & Sons

R J Hirst High Class Family Butchers

A W Curtis Bakers & Butchers

Bronze

Simpson’s Butchers

Pocklington’s Bakery Ltd

Meridian Meats

Walker & Walker Butchers

The Butcher of Bardney

Picks Butchers

BURGER

Gold

Simpson’s Butchers (Beef & Stilton)

Minting Park Farm Meats (Beef)

Hickson Quality Foods (Pork & Apple)

Hickson Quality Foods (Beef & Cracked Black Pepper)

H E Wilkinson & Son (Beef)

Simpson’s Butchers (Beef)

Simpson’s Butchers (Sausage, Cheese & Bacon)

David Tomlinson (Lamb)

David Tomlinson (Pork & Apple)

David Tomlinson (Beef, Onion & Black Pepper)

David Tomlinson (Beef)

Odling Bros Ltd (Lamb)

Browns Family Butcher (Goat & Chilli)

Pinchin’s Family Farm Shop (Pork Orange & Cranberry)

R J Hirst High Class Family Butcher (Pork & Apple)

Silver

Hickson Quality Foods (Beef with Stilton)

H E Wilkinson & Son (Pork & Apple)

H E Wilkinson & Son (Lamb & Mint)

George Adams & Sons (Venison)

George Adams & Sons (Beef)

Odling Bros Ltd (Venison)

Odling Bros Ltd (Turkey & Cranberry)

Odling Bros Ltd (Beef)

Walker & Walker (Lattice Pork & Bacon)

Meridian Meats (Beef)

Trevor Fairburn Brothers Ltd (Pork)

Trevor Fairburn Brothers Ltd (Lamb)

Trevor Fairburn Brothers Ltd (Beef)

Handson’s Butchers (Pork & Apple)

Handson’s Butchers (Beef)

Tony Arber Butchers Ltd (Beef & Chilli)

R J Hirst High Class Family Butcher (Steak)

R J Hirst High Class Family Butcher (Lamb & Mint)

Bennett Butchers (Beef)

S Mundey Butchers Ltd (Hamburger)

Bronze

Browns Family Butchers (Venison)

Pinchin’s Family Farm Shop (Bacon & Pork)

Pinchin’s Family Farm Shop (Beef)

W Hargrave & Son Ltd (Beef & Cheese)

The Butcher of Bardney (Spicy Lamb & Apricot)

Bennett Butchers (Lamb)

BACON - SHORT BACK

Gold

Odling Bros Ltd (Smoked)

Odling Bros Ltd

Odling Bros Ltd (Maple Cured)

Pinchin’s Family Farm Shop

Pinchin’s Family Farm Shop (Maple)

Pinchin’s Family Farm Shop (Apple Wood)

R J Hirst High Class Family Butcher (Hand Cured)

Lincolnshire Co-operative Ltd (Dry Sweetcure)

Trevor Fairburn Butchers Ltd (Smoked)

Trevor Fairburn Butchers Ltd (Dry Cured)

Hickson Quality Foods (Smoked Home Cured)

Hickson Quality Foods (Home Cured)

S Mundey Butchers Ltd (Traditional Dry Cured)

The Butcher of Bardney

W Hargrave & Son Ltd

Browns Family Butchers (Jalapeno)

Picks Butchers

A W Curtis Bakers & Butchers (House Dry Cured)

A W Curtis Bakers & Butchers (Brine Cured)

A W Curtis Bakers & Butchers (Maple Dry Cured)

David Tomlinson

Ancaster Butchers Ltd

Uncle Henry’s

Silver

Odling Bros Ltd (Farmhouse)

George Adams & Sons

Simpson’s Butchers

Browns Family Butchers (Black Treacle)

Meridian Meats

Meridian Meats (Smoked)

Southern & Thorpe

Minting Park Farm Meats (Dry Cured)

LINCOLNSHIRE SAUSAGE ROLLS

Gold

Minting Park Farm Meats

Southern & Thorpe

Tony Arber Butchers Ltd

David Tomlinson

Bennett Butchers

S Mundey Butchers Ltd (Shortcrust)

S Mundey Butchers Ltd (Flaky)

Silver

F Pepperdine & Son Ltd

H E Wilkinson & Son

Simpson’s Butchers

Uncle Henry’s

Ancaster Butchers Ltd

Welbournes Bakery Ltd

Myers Quality Bakers Ltd

Picks Butchers

Trevor Fairburn Butchers Ltd

Browns Family Butchers

The Butcher of Bardney

Bronze

George Adams & Sons

Hickson Quality Foods

Pocklington’s Bakery Ltd

Pocklington’s Bakery Ltd (Pork & Cranberry)

Odling Bros Ltd

Walker & Walker Butchers

Trevor Sharpe Butchers

Meridian Meats

A W Curtis Bakers & Butchers (Shortcrust)

A W Curtis Bakers & Butchers (Flaky)

Simons Quality Butchers Ltd

Pinchin’s Family Farm Shop

W Hargrave & Son Ltd

R J Hirst High Class Family Butchers

LINCOLNSHIRE PLUM BREAD

Gold

Myers Quality Bakers Ltd

Modens Bakery

A W Curtis Bakers & Butchers

A W Curtis Bakers & Butchers (Luxury)

Pocklington’s Bakery Ltd (Luxury with Cherries)

Pocklington’s Bakery Ltd (With Sultanas)

Pocklington’s Bakery Ltd (With Raisins)

Silver

Bloomsbury Bakery

Pocklington’s Bakery Ltd

Bronze

Modens Bakery (Slater Eyre 1834 Recipe)

Welbournes Bakery Ltd

SPECIALITY MEAT

Gold

Simpson’s Butchers (Mediterranean Pork Tenderloin)

Simons Quality Butchers Ltd (Haggis)

Brown Family Butchers (Salt Beef)

Hickson Quality Foods (Beef Teriyaki Stir Fry)

Hickson Quality Foods (Pork Meat Balls in Mexican Marinade)

Silver

Hickson Quality Foods (Bombay Curry)

Hickson Quality Foods (Thai Chicken Stir Fry)

Simpson’s Butchers (Lamb Rump in Prosciutto)

George Adams & Sons (Chilli Chicken)

Odling Bros Ltd (Badger (Stuffed Chicken Breast))

Trevor Fairburn Butchers Ltd (Stuffed Chicken Breast)

Browns Family Butchers (Sweet Potato Shepherds Pie)

The Butcher of Bardney (Bardney Roller)

Bennett Butchers (Beef, Potato & Roast Vegetable Casserole)

Bronze

W Hargrave & Son Ltd (Lasagne)

Pinchin’s Family Farm Shop (Lasagne)

Pinchin’s Family Farm Shop (Black Pudding)

Meridian Meats (Normandy Pork)

Uncle Henry’s (Mustardy Pork with Leek & Potato Topping)

Uncle Henry’s (Pork Stir Fry)

Simpson’s Butchers (Lamb & Black)

Hickson Quality Foods (Ginger, Lemon, Lime, Spatchcock Chicken)

SPECIALITY VEGETARIAN

Gold

Myers Quality Bakers Ltd (Poacher & Red Onion Quiche)

Uncle Henry’s (Spiced Lentil & Tomato Moussaka)

George Adams & Sons (Butternut Squash Curry)

Silver

Browns Family Butchers (Bombay Curry Pie)

Hickson Quality Foods (Mediterranean Pie)

Simpson’s Butchers (Vegetarian Wellington)

Simpson’s Butchers (Spanakopita)

Pocklington’s Bakery Ltd (Feta & Spinach Pastie)

Bronze

Pinchin’s Family Farm Shop (Lasagne)

Odling Bros Ltd (Tomato & Cheese Slice)

Meridian Meats (Cheese & Onion Pasty)

Trevor Fairburn Butchers Ltd (Vegetarian Quiche)

W Hargrave & Son Ltd (Vegetarian Bake)

SPECIALITY MEAT PIE

Gold

Sothern & Thorpe (All Day Breakfast Pie)

George Adams & Sons (Chicken, Ham, Apricot & Tarragon)

Ancaster Butchers Ltd (Chicken & Ham Pie)

Hickson Quality Foods (Ploughmans (Cheese & Pickle))

Hickson Quality Foods (Chicken, Chorizo, Bacon & Black Pudding)

Silver

The Butcher of Bardney (Turkey, Ham & Fruit)

Handson’s Butchers (Steak & Cote Hill Blue Pie)

Handson’s Butchers (Gluten Free Pork Pie)

F Pepperdine & Son Ltd (Chicken & Ham)

Hickson Quality Foods (Chicken & Ham)

Hickson Quality Foods (Speciality Pork Pie with Stilton)

Simpson’s Butchers (Cheese, Pork & Caramelised Onion)

Bronze

Pinchin’s Family Farm Shop (Chicken & Ham)

A W Curtis Bakers & Butchers (Pork & Onion Marmalade)

Odling Bros Ltd (Duck & Orange Pie)

Odling Bros Ltd (Pork & Stilton Pork Pie)

Minting Park Farm Meats (Sheep Pie)

POACHER COMPETITION RESULTS 2016

CLASS CHAMPIONS

Butcher of the Year - Simpson’s Butchers

Pork Pie - George Adams & Sons (Hand Finished)

Stuffed Chine - Hargrave & Son Ltd

Lincolnshire Sausage - Bennett Butchers (Spicy)

Speciality Sausage - Simpson’s Butchers (Pork & Apricot)

Gluten Free Sausage - Browns Family Butchers (Goat & Chilli)

Haslet - Walker & Walker Butchers

Steak Pie - Uncle Henry’s

Burger - Simpson’s Butchers (Beef & Stilton)

Bacon - Odling Bros Ltd (Smoked)

Sausage Roll - Minting Park Farm Meats

Lincolnshire Plum Bread - Myers Quality Bakers Ltd

Speciality Meat - Simpson’s Butchers (Mediterranean Pork Tenderloin)

Speciality Vegetarian - Myers Quality Bakers Ltd (Poacher & Red Onion Quiche)

Speciality Meat Pie - Southern & Thorpe (All Day Breakfast Pie)