Lincolnshire Life

Whether you are looking for a day of pampering or somewhere to totally relax and unwind, you should head to Eden Hall Day Spa, near Newark.

Eden provides the perfect haven for relaxation; immerse yourself in the salt-water vitality pool, relax in the fragrant heat of the saunas and steam rooms, while away an hour or two in the cosy conservatory, snooze in the tranquil slumber lounge, or perhaps take a dip in the outdoor hot tubs. The award-winning day spa offers a wide range of luxury treatments from Clarins, Elemis and Jessica including massage, body wraps, facials and treats for hands and feet.

Created especially for the summer season, Eden’s Skin & Tonic Spa Day includes use of the spa and leisure facilities, a beautiful three-course lunch in the Taste of Eden Restaurant and a unique treatment designed by Therapy Manager Sara to restore radiance and brighten your skin. With a refreshing juniper facial and cucumber eye mask, you’ll leave feeling revitalised.

From just £120 per person, this limited-edition spa package is available during July and August 2017.

Winner of Day Spa of the Year in this year’s Professional Beauty Awards and 2016 winner of Day Spa of the Year in Good Spa Guide’s Readers’ Choice Awards, there has never been a better time to treat yourself and book a spa day at Eden Hall.

Swim, steam, pamper and relax, it’s your day to do as much or as little as you please.

For more information, or to make a booking, visit edenspa.co.uk or call 01636 525555.

WIN A WEEKDAY SIGNATURE SPA DAY FOR TWO (WORTH £350)

The creation of relaxation – exclusively designed for you. This experience combines the best of face and body treatments.

With Elemis – Your journey begins with an application of the renowned Frangipani oil with bespoke massage movements to the back of the body to target aches and pains. This is followed by a nourishing body wrap which bathes the skin in moisture. To complete this luxury therapy, restore your natural radiance with the Illuminating facial.

Or, with Clarins – Drawing on the iconic Eau Dynamisante treatment fragrance this beautiful ritual delights the senses and harmonises your wellbeing. Indulge in a full body scrub leaving your skin glowing and radiant, followed by a facial cleanse, exfoliation and massage. The unique Clarins Touch massage method uses sweeping movements and your choice of Relax or Tonic Oil to complete your body treatment.

Both of these luxury packages include a beautiful gift to take home, along with unlimited use of the premium spa facilities, gym and leisure areas, comfortable lounges and a fabulous three course lunch.

Appointment time: 85 minutes.

As part of the day, you can immerse yourself in Eden Hall’s premium facilities, which include the relaxing salt-water vitality pool, hot tubs, sauna and saunarium, the reviving rose infused steam room, salt inhalation room, herbal caldarium, thermal spa suite and body showers.

A mouth-watering three course lunch in the restaurant is also included, along with fluffy robes and towels for use on the day.

To enter all you have to do is answer the following question…