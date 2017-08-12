Lincolnshire Life

The county’s oldest steam and heritage show was held on the Bank Holiday weekend, 28th–29th May.

Steam and static engines, vintage and classic cars as well as commercial vehicles and organs, motorcycles and tractors filled the show site at Carrington near Boston.

Glorious weather drew crowds to watch parades and working demonstrations in the main ring. Special guests included children’s TV presenter Andy Day.

