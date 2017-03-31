Lincolnshire Life

In contrast to Simpsons’ bustling Lincoln city centre Champagne nail and beauty salon, which opened in 2004, the Boutique Spa at Branston Hall was always designed to be a quiet and intimate retreat.

Set within the extensive grounds of Branston Hall Hotel, the Boutique Spa has evolved with tastes and trends over the past decade to be a chic and contemporary oasis. Relaxed and friendly, it is the ideal destination for visitors of all age groups – on their own, as couples or in small groups looking to personalise their spa experience.

Terri Taylor, owner of Simpsons explained: “Highlights of the last ten years, for me, have been developing staff through training and apprenticeships, bringing new treatments to the spa and retaining those staff and the customers who value great customer service.

“We appreciate the demands of modern lifestyles and offer extended opening hours in the evening and weekends so that clients can find time to escape, relax and indulge themselves.”

Terri and her team have put together ten offers during ten days to mark the 10th anniversary. From Monday 24th April to Wednesday 3rd May customers can join with the celebrations. You can find full details at www.simpsonsbeauty.com but offers include:

10 limited edition spa experiences available per day over the ten anniversary days at £50 each and Bring a Friend for Free packages.

15% off facial aesthetics treatments plus much more.

The spa will host an Open Day on Wednesday 26th April, 9am to 6pm. Be sure to book ahead for Elemis Spa Bus treatments at £10 each plus 10% off any Elemis treatment in the spa. You are welcome to just visit to look around and enjoy a complimentary drink and goodie bag.

Terri and her team will also be keeping their fingers crossed for another outstanding year as finalists in the Spa of the Year for a second year running and as winners of the Beauty Salon of the Year 2016 at the English Hair and Beauty Awards.

Terri said: “It was such an achievement for our city centre Champagne nail and beauty salon, it would be wonderful to receive a similar accolade this year.”

Terri also has plans for a third spa in the county in the near future, providing more of the special Simpsons Spa experience in Lincolnshire.

COMPETITION

Exclusive to readers of Lincolnshire Life – the chance to win one of 10 Simpsons Simplicity Spa Experiences.

The three-hour spa experience is valued at £60 per person and includes:

Complimentary robe; use of the outdoor spa area; use of the relaxation lounge; your choice of one of a selection of 25-minute treatments.

(You can choose to upgrade your experience by paying to extend your day, book lunch and/or afternoon tea and receive 15% off any additional treatments you may choose to book.)

Closing date: Friday 21st April.

Vouchers must be redeemed by 31st October.