Lincolnshire Life’s nineteenth annual Taste of Excellence Awards took place on Thursday 3rd November at the Oaklands Hall Hotel in Laceby. Over 200 guests from countywide businesses attended the event, where 10 awards were presented. This year’s Street Party theme went down a treat, as did the fantastic five-course meal, served by Steve Bennett and his talented team.

The awards are the culmination of five months of voting by members of the public. This year over 12,000 nominations were received, in recognition of almost 1,200 businesses.

The evening was compered by Lincolnshire agronomist Sean Sparling, who kept the guests entertained, and there was fantastic music from The Dreambelles.

All photos from the event are available to view and buy from http://www.lincolnshirelife.co.uk/shop/department/taste-of-excellence-food-and-drink-awards-2016

Restaurant of the Year

Winner - The Brownlow Arms, Hough on the Hill

Finalist - Comfy Duck at Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby

Finalist - Reform at the Castle Hotel, Lincoln

Gold Citation:

Candlesticks Restaurant, Stamford

Dower House Hotel, Woodhall Spa

The Eden Wine Bar and Restaurant, Grantham

Le Raj, Brigg

Magpies, Horncastle

The Old Bakery, Lincoln

Shakesby’s Restaurant, Horncastle

The Vine Hotel, Skegness

Washingborough Hall Hotel, Washingborough

Winteringham Fields, Winteringham

Pub Food of the Year

Winner - White Horse, Baston

Finalist - Green Man, Norton Disney

Finalist - Livesey Arms, Ludborough

Gold Citation:

The Barley Mow, Boston

The Blue Bell, Belchford

The Chequers, Weston

Coach and Horses, Hemingby

Cross Keys Country Inn and Restaurant, Stow

Five Bells Bassingham

The Hare and Hounds, Fulbeck

The Houblon Inn, Oasby

The Queen’s Head Inn and Restaurant, Kirkby la Thorpe

Railway Tavern, Aby

Heart of Gold Best Tearoom/Coffee Shop

Winner - Myers, Horncastle

Finalist - Bunty’s Tea Room, Lincoln

Finalist - Leadenham Teahouse, Leadenham

Gold Citation:

Doddington Hall Café, Doddington

The Garden Tea Room, North Hykeham

LadyB’s Cupcakery, Mablethorpe

The Melrose Café, Woodhall Spa

The Old Pottery Tea Room, boston

The Old Stables, Horncastle

Stokes High Bridge Café, Lincoln

Tillbridge Tastery, Sturton by Stow

Wild Heart Café, Bourne

Wild Mint Café, Lincoln

Farm Shop of the Year sponsored by Lincolnshire Showground

Winner - Minting Park, Gautby

Finalist - Manor Farm Shop, Swineshead

Finalist - Pink Pig Farm, Holme

Gold Citation:

Abbey Parks, East Heckingotn

Doddington Hall Farm Shop, Doddington

Farmer Brown’s Ice Cream, Huttoft

Four Seasons Garden Centre and Farm Shop, Silk Willoughby

Mountain’s Boston Sausage, East Heckington

Pinchin’s Farm Shop, Algarkirk

Poplar Farm Shop, Sutton on Sea

Sunnyside Up Farm Shop, Market Rasen

Uncle Henry’s, Greyingham

Walker Brothers, Wrawby

Accommodation of the Year

Winner – Caxton House, Skegness

Finalist – Washingborough Hall, Washingborough

Finalist – Elms Farm Cottages, Hubberts Bridge

Gold Citation:

Angel Hotel, Bourne

Brackenbrough Hall Coach House Holidays, Louth

Brownlow Arms Country Pub, Hough on the Hill

Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort, Broughton

Fulbeck Garden Cottage, Fulbeck

Ingoldmells Holidays, Ingoldmells

Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby

The Salutation Inn, Nettleton

The Vine Hotel, Skegness

Winteringham Fields, Winteringham

Wedding Venue of the Year sponsored by Lindsey James at The Oak

Winner – Washingborough Hall, Washingborough

Finalist – Hemswell Court, Hemswell Cliff

Finalist – Granary Wedding Barn, Hubbert Bridge

Gold Citation:

The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe

Branston Hall Hotel, Branston

Burghley House, Stamford

Dower House Hotel, Woodhall Spa

Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort, Broughton

Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa

Stoke Rochford Hall, Stoke Rochford

The Vine Hotel, Skegness

Whaplode Manor, Holbeach

White Hart Hotel, Boston

Confectioner of the Year

Winner - Celebration Cakes by Carol, North Willingham

Finalist - Candy Cove, Barrow upon Humber

Finalist - Chocolate Drop ¬– Special Edition Chocolate, Market Rasen

New Business of the Year sponsored by Roythornes Solicitors

Winner – Rest Assured Quality Grading, Skegness

Finalist – Ingoldmells Holidays, Skegness

Finalist – Peaks Top Farm, Grimsby

Chef of the Year sponsored by Freshtime

Winner - Dan Wallis, Cross Keys Inn, Stow

Finalist - Dean Carroll, Eden’s Wine Bar, Grantham,

Finalist - Grant Dawson, White Hart Hotel, Boston

Finalist - Lewis Prior, Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby

Young Chef of the Year sponsored by Oaklands Hall Hotel

Winner – Dan Parkes, Grimsby Institute of Higher Education

Finalist – Sean Chamberlain, Lincoln College

Finalist – Violeta Juceviciute, Lincoln College