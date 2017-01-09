Championing Lincolnshire at the annual Taste of Excellence Awards
Lincolnshire Life’s nineteenth annual Taste of Excellence Awards took place on Thursday 3rd November at the Oaklands Hall Hotel in Laceby. Over 200 guests from countywide businesses attended the event, where 10 awards were presented. This year’s Street Party theme went down a treat, as did the fantastic five-course meal, served by Steve Bennett and his talented team.
The awards are the culmination of five months of voting by members of the public. This year over 12,000 nominations were received, in recognition of almost 1,200 businesses.
The evening was compered by Lincolnshire agronomist Sean Sparling, who kept the guests entertained, and there was fantastic music from The Dreambelles.
Restaurant of the Year
Winner - The Brownlow Arms, Hough on the Hill
Finalist - Comfy Duck at Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby
Finalist - Reform at the Castle Hotel, Lincoln
Gold Citation:
Candlesticks Restaurant, Stamford
Dower House Hotel, Woodhall Spa
The Eden Wine Bar and Restaurant, Grantham
Le Raj, Brigg
Magpies, Horncastle
The Old Bakery, Lincoln
Shakesby’s Restaurant, Horncastle
The Vine Hotel, Skegness
Washingborough Hall Hotel, Washingborough
Winteringham Fields, Winteringham
Pub Food of the Year
Winner - White Horse, Baston
Finalist - Green Man, Norton Disney
Finalist - Livesey Arms, Ludborough
Gold Citation:
The Barley Mow, Boston
The Blue Bell, Belchford
The Chequers, Weston
Coach and Horses, Hemingby
Cross Keys Country Inn and Restaurant, Stow
Five Bells Bassingham
The Hare and Hounds, Fulbeck
The Houblon Inn, Oasby
The Queen’s Head Inn and Restaurant, Kirkby la Thorpe
Railway Tavern, Aby
Heart of Gold Best Tearoom/Coffee Shop
Winner - Myers, Horncastle
Finalist - Bunty’s Tea Room, Lincoln
Finalist - Leadenham Teahouse, Leadenham
Gold Citation:
Doddington Hall Café, Doddington
The Garden Tea Room, North Hykeham
LadyB’s Cupcakery, Mablethorpe
The Melrose Café, Woodhall Spa
The Old Pottery Tea Room, boston
The Old Stables, Horncastle
Stokes High Bridge Café, Lincoln
Tillbridge Tastery, Sturton by Stow
Wild Heart Café, Bourne
Wild Mint Café, Lincoln
Farm Shop of the Year sponsored by Lincolnshire Showground
Winner - Minting Park, Gautby
Finalist - Manor Farm Shop, Swineshead
Finalist - Pink Pig Farm, Holme
Gold Citation:
Abbey Parks, East Heckingotn
Doddington Hall Farm Shop, Doddington
Farmer Brown’s Ice Cream, Huttoft
Four Seasons Garden Centre and Farm Shop, Silk Willoughby
Mountain’s Boston Sausage, East Heckington
Pinchin’s Farm Shop, Algarkirk
Poplar Farm Shop, Sutton on Sea
Sunnyside Up Farm Shop, Market Rasen
Uncle Henry’s, Greyingham
Walker Brothers, Wrawby
Accommodation of the Year
Winner – Caxton House, Skegness
Finalist – Washingborough Hall, Washingborough
Finalist – Elms Farm Cottages, Hubberts Bridge
Gold Citation:
Angel Hotel, Bourne
Brackenbrough Hall Coach House Holidays, Louth
Brownlow Arms Country Pub, Hough on the Hill
Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort, Broughton
Fulbeck Garden Cottage, Fulbeck
Ingoldmells Holidays, Ingoldmells
Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby
The Salutation Inn, Nettleton
The Vine Hotel, Skegness
Winteringham Fields, Winteringham
Wedding Venue of the Year sponsored by Lindsey James at The Oak
Winner – Washingborough Hall, Washingborough
Finalist – Hemswell Court, Hemswell Cliff
Finalist – Granary Wedding Barn, Hubbert Bridge
Gold Citation:
The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe
Branston Hall Hotel, Branston
Burghley House, Stamford
Dower House Hotel, Woodhall Spa
Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort, Broughton
Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa
Stoke Rochford Hall, Stoke Rochford
The Vine Hotel, Skegness
Whaplode Manor, Holbeach
White Hart Hotel, Boston
Confectioner of the Year
Winner - Celebration Cakes by Carol, North Willingham
Finalist - Candy Cove, Barrow upon Humber
Finalist - Chocolate Drop ¬– Special Edition Chocolate, Market Rasen
New Business of the Year sponsored by Roythornes Solicitors
Winner – Rest Assured Quality Grading, Skegness
Finalist – Ingoldmells Holidays, Skegness
Finalist – Peaks Top Farm, Grimsby
Chef of the Year sponsored by Freshtime
Winner - Dan Wallis, Cross Keys Inn, Stow
Finalist - Dean Carroll, Eden’s Wine Bar, Grantham,
Finalist - Grant Dawson, White Hart Hotel, Boston
Finalist - Lewis Prior, Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby
Young Chef of the Year sponsored by Oaklands Hall Hotel
Winner – Dan Parkes, Grimsby Institute of Higher Education
Finalist – Sean Chamberlain, Lincoln College
Finalist – Violeta Juceviciute, Lincoln College
