Lincolnshire Life

Monday 9th January 2017
Fundraising for Bomber Command at Petwood Hotel

Featured in the November 2016 issue

The historic Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa, IBCC held a sellout afternoon tea and talk by Bomber Command historian and established military aviation author Steve Darlow and a crew of veterans, entitled ‘Heroes of Bomber Command – An Aircrew Experience’.

Steve is the grandson of a Bomber Command Pilot and has written fourteen books on WWII. He was joined on stage by Rusty Waughman DFC, Jo Lancaster, Dave Fellowes, George Dunn DFC and George ‘Johnny’ Johnson DFM, the last British Dambuster. They provided the audience with an insight into the highs and lows of active service during the Second World War. The event helped the IBCC raise funds towards the construction of visitor amenities including the Chadwick Centre.

