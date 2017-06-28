Lincolnshire Life

Tealby is synonymous with the Wolds, especially as a staging post for walkers along the Viking Way and also for its picture postcard lanes and landscape. Brick House, in the heart of the village, offers heritage architecture with contemporary style.

Owners Robert and Sarah Baxter were immediately smitten with not only Brick House’s position within the village but also its quirky proportions and Georgian architecture.

“We have been told the building, which dates from 1820, was a shop with accommodation,” said Sarah, “which was then split at some point and separated into two houses with Brick House having a stone extension added. We saw Brick House and put our modern property in uphill Lincoln on the market the next day.”

Living in Lincoln had suited the family, as Robert worked for Lincoln City Council and while their son Noah was young the prospect of a project was too daunting. A few years on, with Noah in reception at primary school, the couple started to get itchy feet.

“We thought a location between work and family in the north of the county would be perfect. We relished the chance to bring love and happiness to the house that had stood empty for at least a year and bring it back to its former glory.”

The house was in a poor state. Although it had been well decorated, the structure was untouched and failing in places. There was no paint on some of the windows and the roof was in need of repair and leaking at points.

Sarah explained: “When we moved in the roofer Paul Smith from Des Smith and Sons had already made a start on the slate roof at the front of the house, which made for a cold start. We had the roof taken off and new felt, supports and insulation were installed. All the chimneys were rebuilt utilising lime mortar, restoring the correct colour to satisfy conservation area requirements. The stone built part of the house had cement ribbon pointing so we had that carefully chiselled out and replaced with lime pointing.

“I suppose we have put pressure on ourselves to do a good job. The first few months were hard. We moved in when the snow was thick on the ground, the boiler wasn’t working, the roof was off and we had no chimneys to light fires. The Aga unbeknown to us had been decommissioned! The neighbours were all great, bringing electric fires and an oven to keep us going. We soon sorted things and started enjoying the benefits of living here.”

Work continued with the windows all repaired, painted and maintained by Paul Entwistle, the local postman turned decorator. A log burner was installed and the parquet floor refinished in the sitting room. As well as the log burner there is an open fire in the dining room and many original features which add to the period charm of the property.

The wealth of sash windows offer some beautiful vistas, with the landing windows offering a framed view of Beck Hill and the Viking Way. The dining room gives a beautiful view of the garden and the Hill beyond. The front room and bedroom two have views of the church and the old rectory house that sits imposingly at the top of Beck Hill on Papermill Lane corner.

Tealby is at the heart of this area of outstanding natural beauty and the Viking Way passes the door of Brick House. The Baxters have particularly enjoyed taking fantastic walks with their cocker spaniel, Amos.

“Once the major renovations had been completed we focused on giving the house a gracious and elegant interior which reflects its long heritage but has a country and contemporary feel. We have decorated to a high standard using Farrow and Ball colours. Panelling has been added to the bathroom, which gives it a luxurious feel. There is nothing that needs doing to the property. The house has a lovely cosy feel and we have loved watching its transformation. New owners can move in and enjoy!”

On the ground floor the accommodation comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, sitting room, dining room, inner hallway and pantry, a study and kitchen. On the first floor there is a landing leading to three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Sarah has been delighted to hear from visitors how welcoming they find brick House and they often say a stay makes them feel like they are on holiday.

Outside there is a well maintained garden including a ‘secret garden’, close to the house which is a lovely place to entertain and relax, handy for any guests dropping in for a cup of tea or glass of wine.

A hard-standing of gravel has recently been added for two cars to comfortably park off road. There is also a brick summerhouse with a porch and log store in the back garden, ideal for entertaining, office or hobby room with fully working electrics and tiled floor.

Sarah and Robert have enjoyed the strong bond within the community and the respect shown to its location and landscape.

“Tealby is the number one Wold village to live in and all who live here respect that,” Sarah continued. “The community shop is run by volunteers with one dedicated member of staff. There are two pubs in the village with my favourite being the Kings Head with its lovely thatched roof; great food and people. The recent addition is The Vintage Tea Rooms for a lovely cake or afternoon tea – lovely!”

The couple are planning a new project once Brick House is sold, closer to family and friends. Robert now works just outside Lincoln and Noah is home educated so there are no limits to where the family live. They have a supportive group of friends who meet regularly in Newark who also home educate, so that is the area where the Baxters will be heading.

Sarah added: “We always joke that as soon as the paints dry we get itchy feet. We have met some lovely people, real people who will help you out and support you and I will miss them. I will also miss the Aga, as I am moving to somewhere that hasn’t got one…yet!”

Brick House, Beck Hill, Tealby, near Market Rasen LN8 3XS is on the market with Mount & Minster, Lincoln at £345,000. For further details contact: 01522 716204, www.mountandminster.co.uk