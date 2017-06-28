Lincolnshire Life

Visitors to Gainsborough’s Marshall’s Yard shopping centre flocked in their hundreds to celebrate the centre’s 10th birthday and enjoy the glorious heat wave over the weekend of 8th–9th April.

The centre kicked off its two day celebration on Saturday with a fantastic Food Festival consisting of 40 food stalls and local crafts. Live cookery demonstrations from local chefs also took place with Lincs FM hosting throughout the early afternoon.

Customers were able to try delicious healthy juices and sweet treats from Root, American burgers and pulled chicken from Bawtry’s NYC Bar and Grill, battered fish from Adam’s Bay and a summer sorbet from the White Swan, Scotter.

If that didn’t tickle shoppers’ taste buds, they could also try Caribbean, Indonesian, Thai or English favourites from the various hot food stalls making up the food festival. The market also contained plenty of fresh, local produce to take home such as cakes, pork, fudge, cheese and much more.

At 12noon on Saturday the entertainment kicked off on stage with the Studio Dance School. Live music performances also took place with Freddie Halkon, Grace Bower and The Torn.

A balloon release was set off at 1pm to mark the centre’s 10th anniversary with a little help from the new Marshall’s Yard mascot flower character, which is still to be named!

On Sunday the celebrations continued, starting off with live Zumba demonstrations followed by music from Leanne Fothers, The Acoustic State and the Gainsborough Ukulele Strummers.

Free cupcakes and balloons were handed out and cookery demonstrations took place once again from Cream, Prezzo and the White Swan, Scotter.

Families also enjoyed a free horse and carriage ride around the centre throughout the sunny Sunday afternoon.

Centre manager for Marshall’s Yard, Alison Hall, said: “Gainsborough did us proud, turning out for our big birthday celebration. It was great to celebrate this fantastic milestone with everyone.

“The weather was fabulous and it was great to see so many people enjoying the sunshine and the entertainment we organised to mark this very special weekend – not to mention the lovely food!”