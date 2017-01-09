Monday 9th January 2017
Welcome, Guest. | Register
close [x]

Login

Register

Lincolnshire Life

Enjoy a taste of
Lincolnshire
Visit the Shop Authentic Lincolnshire
Ladies Day at Southview Park Hotel

Ladies Day at Southview Park Hotel

Featured in the December 2016 issue

0 comments so far,
share your thoughts.

View Gallery

Share This

NSPCC Skegness and Burgh Le Marsh held their annual Ladies Day at the Southview Park Hotel, Skegness recently.

Guests were able to browse a wide range of stands offering gifts, cakes, jewellery, flowers, cheese, clothing and accessories ideal for some timely Christmas present shopping.

IF YOU WISH TO ORDER A COPY OF A PHOTOGRAPH WHICH HAS APPEARED IN OUR SOCIAL LIFE PAGES PLEASE CALL CLARE HARDWICK ON 01522 527127

Comments Add your thoughts.

Add a comment


  • Please note, your comment will appear upon approval by an administrator

Sections
Archives
Connect