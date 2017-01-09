Lincolnshire Life

NSPCC Skegness and Burgh Le Marsh held their annual Ladies Day at the Southview Park Hotel, Skegness recently.

Guests were able to browse a wide range of stands offering gifts, cakes, jewellery, flowers, cheese, clothing and accessories ideal for some timely Christmas present shopping.

IF YOU WISH TO ORDER A COPY OF A PHOTOGRAPH WHICH HAS APPEARED IN OUR SOCIAL LIFE PAGES PLEASE CALL CLARE HARDWICK ON 01522 527127