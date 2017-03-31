Contestants from across the county are eagerly anticipating this year’s Miss Lincolnshire 2017 pageant.

The final will be held at Home, a nightclub and dining venue in the centre of Lincoln at 7.30pm on Saturday 18th February.

The following awards will be presented: Miss Charity, in recognition of fundraising efforts; a ‘little black dress’ accolade for Top Model; Beach Beauty, a swimwear section and Miss Popularity, the result of a public vote – as well as the overall Miss Lincolnshire 2017 title.

Lincolnshire Life is one of the sponsors of the event, and we would like our readers help to find Miss Lincolnshire Life Popularity 2017.

Here are all the entrants and we would like you to vote for your favourite. You can do that by texting MISS LINCS followed by the number below the photo to 63333. Please remember to put a space between MISS and LINCS. Texts cost 50p plus the standard network rate.

If you would like to enquire about tickets to attend Miss Lincolnshire 2017 email: newarkandlincolnpageants@gmail.com or tickets will be available on the door at Home. Seated tickets cost £25 each and include a free glass of Prosecco or beer on the evening.