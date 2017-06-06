Miss Lincolnshire 2017
The finals of Miss Lincolnshire 2017 were held at Home, Lincoln. Miss Lincolnshire Life Popularity was decided by a public vote, while the judging panel on the night had to make the difficult choices after interview and catwalk rounds. Finally the winners were announced:
Miss Lincolnshire 2017 – Daisy Pope
2nd – Alice Bluff
3rd – Francesca Jennings
Top Model – Rosie Marrows
Miss Charity – Lara Erol
Miss Lincolnshire Life Popularity – Emily Esberger
Beach Beauty – Georgie White
