The finals of Miss Lincolnshire 2017 were held at Home, Lincoln. Miss Lincolnshire Life Popularity was decided by a public vote, while the judging panel on the night had to make the difficult choices after interview and catwalk rounds. Finally the winners were announced:

Miss Lincolnshire 2017 – Daisy Pope

2nd – Alice Bluff

3rd – Francesca Jennings

Top Model – Rosie Marrows

Miss Charity – Lara Erol

Miss Lincolnshire Life Popularity – Emily Esberger

Beach Beauty – Georgie White