Tuesday 6th June 2017
Miss Lincolnshire 2017

Photography: Courtesy of Simon Giddings, Prime Photography, www.primephotography.net
Featured in the April 2017 issue

The finals of Miss Lincolnshire 2017 were held at Home, Lincoln. Miss Lincolnshire Life Popularity was decided by a public vote, while the judging panel on the night had to make the difficult choices after interview and catwalk rounds. Finally the winners were announced:

Miss Lincolnshire 2017 – Daisy Pope
2nd – Alice Bluff
3rd – Francesca Jennings
Top Model – Rosie Marrows
Miss Charity – Lara Erol
Miss Lincolnshire Life Popularity – Emily Esberger
Beach Beauty – Georgie White

