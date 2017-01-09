Lincolnshire Life

Chic of Gainsborough – the popular fashion and lifestyle retailer – unveiled its brand new store earlier this month at Marshall’s Yard, bringing a fantastic new and larger range of top quality fashion labels to the town.

The independent company, run by husband and wife team Clair and Elliott Everest, has expanded at the Yard over the last eight years – building up a strong customer base and a reputation across the region for quality brands and great customer service.

Starting out in 2009 in a small 110 sq ft kiosk selling handbags and accessories, Chic moved to a larger 1,300 sq ft store in 2011. Now the company has moved again, taking one of the centre’s larger units next door to Clarks.

The brand new store covers 2,600 sq ft – doubling the size of the previous store. It stocks a wider range of brands including Joules, Dubarry, Toggi, Brakeburn, Weird Fish and Jack Murphy for both men and women.

Clair and her team are focused on offering a friendly, professional and knowledgeable service – as well as excellent value for money.

Clair said: “We are very pleased with how things are going at our new larger store here at Marshall’s Yard and we were delighted with the turnout for our Golden Ticket Opening.

“We are seeing customers old and new enjoying the lovely autumn and winter ranges we have and of course the new store layout.”

Alison Hall, centre manager for Marshall’s Yard said: “It’s fantastic to see a great local company expanding and growing here at Marshall’s Yard. Chic started with a small kiosk and the company has now expanded into one of our largest units.

“It really is testament to the hard work of Clair and her team as well as Gainsborough’s growing popularity in the region as a shopping destination. We wish the whole Chic team all the very best in their new store.”

The former Chic unit is currently under offer with a national fashion company which will be announced soon.

To find out more about news and events at Marshall’s Yard visit www.marshallsyard.co.uk