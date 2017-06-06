Lincolnshire Life

Tuesday 6th June 2017
Norton Disney Horse Trials

Words: Baron Halpenny
Photography: Baron Halpenny
Featured in the June 2017 issue

The Norton Disney Horse Trials, always a popular grassroots event, enjoyed two glorious days of sunshine on the weekend of 8th–9th April.

Two Lincolnshire Ladies, Kathryn Woolley on Oberonza and Sharon Knudsen on Parsons Rhapsody, took first places in the BE 90 Bloomfields Horseboxes Section B and BE80(T) Airowear Section E respectively.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year award winner Frankie Dettori decided to visit on the Sunday to cheer on his eldest daughter. Ella Dettori rode both Cuffesgrange Craven Carel and The Kings Bishop in the last Section of the event, the BE100 Open Section O. It was obvious for all to see that the racing legend is a proud father, and happy to see that the racing blood flows through his daughter.

