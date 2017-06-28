Lincolnshire Life

Star of the silver screen Jim Broadbent was on hand to officially open the new Peter Rhodes showroom in Market Rasen on Friday 24th March. After the cutting of the ribbon ceremony, Jim joined owners, Joyce Rhodes and her daughter Abigail and son in law Roger Clark, meeting with customers and introducing them to the new showroom. Celebrating sixty years in the town, the new Peter Rhodes showroom has plenty on offer including their electrical retail store and fitted kitchen displays. Visit the new premises at 21 Oxford Street or view online at www.peterrhodes.co.uk