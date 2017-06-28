Let your imagination and camera take flight for this exciting county and aviation themed competition.

Lincolnshire Life, the county’s favourite and longest established magazine, is proud to have been the media partner for The International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC), based at Canwick Hill, Lincoln since the project was launched. As the final stages of the build progress and the opening is anticipated, we are launching our 2017 Photographic Competition to find iconic images which encapsulate ‘Aviation Heritage and the Beauty of Lincolnshire’.

Our competition for 2017, in conjunction with the IBCC, invites you to get out and about around our great county with your camera and share the results with us. We are looking for thoughtful and imaginative images which highlight the beauty of Lincolnshire and its deep connection to aviation heritage.

We would like to share your images with our readers, in print and online. We shall also select the most outstanding twelve images to be included in the Hub Café at the IBCC.

The judging panel will be led by Lincolnshire Life editor Caroline Bingham and will include Nicky Barr, director of the IBCC, Bryn Redman from Redman Design and Stephen Palmer from Place Architecture.

So what are you waiting for? Grab your camera and get out there.

HOW TO ENTER

The Lincolnshire Life 2017 Reader Photographic Competition is open only to non-professionals and entries must be emailed as high resolution jpeg images to our design studio: studio@lincolnshirelife.co.uk

Please include your name, address and a telephone number. Closing date: Friday 1st September 2017.

By submitting your images you will consent to Lincolnshire Life (County Life Ltd) and the International Bomber Command Centre uploading these images to our websites, Facebook and Twitter pages and using them in perpetuity for marketing processes, copyright free. The best pictures will be printed in Lincolnshire Life each month and there is even a chance they could feature on our cover! There is a prize of £50 for each of the 12 final images chosen which includes the reproduction and distribution rights as outlined in the terms of use.

Lincolnshire Life (County Life Ltd) and the International Bomber Command Centre will not share these images with any third party other than our competition partners and by uploading an image you are certifying that you have the rights to distribute this picture and that it does not invalidate the terms of use (Please see our website or request a hard copy from: Lincolnshire Life, 9 Checkpoint Court, Sadler Road, Lincoln LN6 3PW Tel: 01522 527127 Email: accounts@lincolnshirelife.co.uk).