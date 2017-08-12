Lincolnshire Life

A Charity Evening in support of When You Wish Upon A Star (the charity granting wishes to children living with life threatening illness) was held at Laceby Manor Golf Club, Laceby near Grimsby.

The event was organised by Jayne and Michael O’Flynn, directors of Driver Hire Grimsby and Scunthorpe.

Guests enjoyed a Golf Day, followed by an evening buffet, raffle, live music and auction. The couple pledged to raise up to £5,000 for the charity when they ‘adopted’ their Wish Upon A Star teddy, Sid.

IF YOU WISH TO ORDER A COPY OF A PHOTOGRAPH WHICH HAS APPEARED IN OUR SOCIAL LIFE PAGES PLEASE CALL CLARE HARDWICK ON 01522 527127