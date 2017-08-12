The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials is the highlight of the late summer season and this year we’re able to offer Lincolnshire Life magazine readers the chance to win a pair of season tickets and car pass to this year’s event (31st August-3rd September) worth £142. Winners will be able to enjoy all four days of the competition, shop till they drop amongst the numerous trade stands and indulge in the culinary delights of the food village.

While last year’s event was dominated by Antipodeans, this year’s competition comes hot on the heels of the 2017 European Eventing Championship in Strzegom, Poland and it is anticipated that visitors will have the chance to welcome home Team GB riders and witness European medallists in action.

The horse trials, which attracted over 150,000 visitors last year, starts with the elegance of dressage in the main arena (Thursday and Friday). Saturday offers the adrenalin high of cross country, when competitors test their nerve around Burghley’s famously challenging course, designed by Captain Mark Phillips. The competition comes to a climax with show jumping on Sunday to determine who will carry home the Land Rover Perpetual Challenge Trophy and the substantial first prize money.

Situated within the magnificent parkland of Burghley House in Stamford, on the Cambridgeshire/Lincolnshire border, Land Rover Burghley is renowned not only as a major international sporting event, but also as the premier occasion in the autumn social calendar.

This year Burghley’s unique retail village will host more than 600 trade stands, purveying everything from handmade cheeses, artisan breads and rare breed meats to luxury goods such as fine jewellery, contemporary fashion and exotic holidays. For the equestrian enthusiast every possible type of horse-related paraphernalia is on sale, ranging from stabling, feed and tack to riding boots, hats and clothing.

Advance admission ticket prices start at £15. For further information and to book visit: www.burghley-horse.co.uk

