Show tickets to be won for Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials
The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials is the highlight of the late summer season and this year we’re able to offer Lincolnshire Life magazine readers the chance to win a pair of season tickets and car pass to this year’s event (31st August-3rd September) worth £142. Winners will be able to enjoy all four days of the competition, shop till they drop amongst the numerous trade stands and indulge in the culinary delights of the food village.
While last year’s event was dominated by Antipodeans, this year’s competition comes hot on the heels of the 2017 European Eventing Championship in Strzegom, Poland and it is anticipated that visitors will have the chance to welcome home Team GB riders and witness European medallists in action.
The horse trials, which attracted over 150,000 visitors last year, starts with the elegance of dressage in the main arena (Thursday and Friday). Saturday offers the adrenalin high of cross country, when competitors test their nerve around Burghley’s famously challenging course, designed by Captain Mark Phillips. The competition comes to a climax with show jumping on Sunday to determine who will carry home the Land Rover Perpetual Challenge Trophy and the substantial first prize money.
Situated within the magnificent parkland of Burghley House in Stamford, on the Cambridgeshire/Lincolnshire border, Land Rover Burghley is renowned not only as a major international sporting event, but also as the premier occasion in the autumn social calendar.
This year Burghley’s unique retail village will host more than 600 trade stands, purveying everything from handmade cheeses, artisan breads and rare breed meats to luxury goods such as fine jewellery, contemporary fashion and exotic holidays. For the equestrian enthusiast every possible type of horse-related paraphernalia is on sale, ranging from stabling, feed and tack to riding boots, hats and clothing.
Advance admission ticket prices start at £15. For further information and to book visit: www.burghley-horse.co.uk
COMPETITION
Win a pair of season tickets and car pass to this year’s Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (31st August-3rd September) for all four days worth £142
To be in with a chance simply answer the following question - the closing date for entries is Friday 18th August at 12 noon – Good luck!
Terms & Conditions
• Closing date: 12noon, Friday 18th August 2017.
• Prize is as described and cannot be transferred or exchanged for cash.
• Additional expenses are not included.
• The competition is not open to employees of County Life Ltd.
• The winner will be drawn after the closing date by an independent judge from all entries received. The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
• The winner will be notified by email or telephone (using the details provided at entry) within 6 weeks of the closing date.
• If County Life Ltd cannot contact the winner (via the details provided at the date of entry) within a reasonable period of time (to be established at County Life Ltd’s sole discretion) County Life Ltd reserves the right to re-draw a winner and thereafter until a winner on these terms is found.
• Details on claiming the prize will be discussed when contacting the winner as above.
• By entering the competition you agree to having your name, details and photo published online or in the future.
• The promoter is County Life Ltd, 9 Checkpoint Court, Lincoln LN6 3PW. The winner’s name will be available six weeks after the closing date by sending an email to: accounts@lincolnshirelife.co.uk
