Lincolnshire Life

As part of their 10th anniversary celebrations Simspons Boutique Spa at Branston Hall welcomed the Elemis Spa Bus into the landscaped grounds. Clients were able to enjoy a variety of luxury treatments on board by the famous brand at special rates as well as a discount off any Elemis treatment in the spa.

Owner, Terri Taylor and her team, have been enjoying another award winning year after they were named Spa of the Year in the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2017.

During the past 12 months, the Boutique Spa has also been fully refurbished and a new outdoor area and treatments have been introduced.

