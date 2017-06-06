Welcome to Lincolnshire Life’s twentieth annual Taste of Excellence Food & Drink Awards. Our awards celebrate the best in food, drink and hospitality from across the county. Now is your chance to vote for your favourite eateries in the county, In particular we are looking for establishments which promote Lincolnshire food and source their ingredients locally.

After the fantastic feedback we’ve received over the last few years we have once again increased the number of categories we are awarding this year to fourteen.

This year you can vote in the following categories:

Restaurant of the Year

Nominate a restaurant in Lincolnshire which you believe offers the best dining experience including food, décor and service.

Dining Pub of the Year

Nominate your favourite dining pub in Lincolnshire which has a separate dining area alongside the bar area. We are looking for fantastic menus, atmosphere and service.

Tea or Coffee Shop of the Year

Cakes or coffee, tea or toast, which is your favourite café, tea or coffee house in Lincolnshire?

Farm Shop of the Year

We are looking for nominations for Farm Shops which offer a great selection of high quality local produce and products, good value for money and exceptional service.

Confectioner or Baker of the Year

Glorious gateaux, wedding cakes, chocolate creations or the finest breads and pastries. Who do you wish to nominate in this mouth watering category?

Wedding Venue of the Year

Venues large and small across Lincolnshire offer glorious settings, exceptional food and experienced staff to ensure your special day is filled with wonderful moments and memories. Tell us of your experience and nominate your favourite venue.

Producer of the Year

Nominate a food or drink producer based in Lincolnshire who is outstanding in not only the quality of their product but who epitomises the innovation and promotion of our bountiful county.

Pub or Bar of the Year

Nominate licensed establishments who make you equally welcome whether you call in just for a drink or enjoy food served in their bar area as well.

Hotel of the Year

Nominate your favourite Lincolnshire Hotel which offers exceptional accommodation, cuisine and facilities as well as an outstanding guest experience.

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year

We are looking for nominations for outstanding accommodation in the city or the country where you self cater.

Bed & Breakfast of the Year

There is a wealth of bed & breakfast providers who make a home from home for visitors to Lincolnshire. Nominate your favourite for their comfort, quality, outstanding breakfast and warm welcome.

Lincolnshire’s Champion

Who goes the extra mile to make an outstanding contribution to the food, drink or hospitality sector in Lincolnshire. It could be a barman, farmer, waiter, chef or business person. Make your nomination.

CHEF OF THE YEAR

Closing date 22nd September 2017

This autumn we will also be hosting our Chef of the Year sponsored by Freshtime and Young Chef of the Year sponsored by The Cross Keys Restaurant.

Lincolnshire is famous for its fantastic food and drink and we are looking to recognise chefs who create menus using locally sourced products. Our judges will be scrutinising entries so you can use as much flair and imagination as possible. We will be inviting the top five chefs to our cook-off to create their menu for a panel of judges.

This year’s competition will take place on Tuesday 17th October at College Hall, RAF Cranwell.

Please call Katrina Burrill on 01522 527127 for full details on how to enter.

All the winners and runners-up will be announced at our Lincolnshire Life Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards Ceremony in November.

NOMINATIONS AND ENTRY

You can vote in one or all of the categories. Voting can be done by downloading our voting form here and returning to our offices, using the online form below or by on our Facebook or Twitter pages.

Nominations close on 31st August 2017