Taste of Excellence Food and Drink Awards 2017 - Voting now open!
Welcome to Lincolnshire Life’s twentieth annual Taste of Excellence Food & Drink Awards. Our awards celebrate the best in food, drink and hospitality from across the county. Now is your chance to vote for your favourite eateries in the county, In particular we are looking for establishments which promote Lincolnshire food and source their ingredients locally.
After the fantastic feedback we’ve received over the last few years we have once again increased the number of categories we are awarding this year to fourteen.
This year you can vote in the following categories:
Restaurant of the Year
Nominate a restaurant in Lincolnshire which you believe offers the best dining experience including food, décor and service.
Dining Pub of the Year
Nominate your favourite dining pub in Lincolnshire which has a separate dining area alongside the bar area. We are looking for fantastic menus, atmosphere and service.
Tea or Coffee Shop of the Year
Cakes or coffee, tea or toast, which is your favourite café, tea or coffee house in Lincolnshire?
Farm Shop of the Year
We are looking for nominations for Farm Shops which offer a great selection of high quality local produce and products, good value for money and exceptional service.
Confectioner or Baker of the Year
Glorious gateaux, wedding cakes, chocolate creations or the finest breads and pastries. Who do you wish to nominate in this mouth watering category?
Wedding Venue of the Year
Venues large and small across Lincolnshire offer glorious settings, exceptional food and experienced staff to ensure your special day is filled with wonderful moments and memories. Tell us of your experience and nominate your favourite venue.
Producer of the Year
Nominate a food or drink producer based in Lincolnshire who is outstanding in not only the quality of their product but who epitomises the innovation and promotion of our bountiful county.
Pub or Bar of the Year
Nominate licensed establishments who make you equally welcome whether you call in just for a drink or enjoy food served in their bar area as well.
Hotel of the Year
Nominate your favourite Lincolnshire Hotel which offers exceptional accommodation, cuisine and facilities as well as an outstanding guest experience.
Self Catering Accommodation of the Year
We are looking for nominations for outstanding accommodation in the city or the country where you self cater.
Bed & Breakfast of the Year
There is a wealth of bed & breakfast providers who make a home from home for visitors to Lincolnshire. Nominate your favourite for their comfort, quality, outstanding breakfast and warm welcome.
Lincolnshire’s Champion
Who goes the extra mile to make an outstanding contribution to the food, drink or hospitality sector in Lincolnshire. It could be a barman, farmer, waiter, chef or business person. Make your nomination.
CHEF OF THE YEAR
Closing date 22nd September 2017
This autumn we will also be hosting our Chef of the Year sponsored by Freshtime and Young Chef of the Year sponsored by The Cross Keys Restaurant.
Lincolnshire is famous for its fantastic food and drink and we are looking to recognise chefs who create menus using locally sourced products. Our judges will be scrutinising entries so you can use as much flair and imagination as possible. We will be inviting the top five chefs to our cook-off to create their menu for a panel of judges.
This year’s competition will take place on Tuesday 17th October at College Hall, RAF Cranwell.
Please call Katrina Burrill on 01522 527127 for full details on how to enter.
All the winners and runners-up will be announced at our Lincolnshire Life Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards Ceremony in November.
NOMINATIONS AND ENTRY
You can vote in one or all of the categories. Voting can be done by downloading our voting form here and returning to our offices, using the online form below or by on our Facebook or Twitter pages.
Nominations close on 31st August 2017
Comments Add your thoughts.
I have dined at the The Grille at the White Hart Hotel a number of times and the staff have always been very pleasant and welcoming and the food has always been amazing.
Paul and Wendy Seabrook at Caxton House in Skegness offer award winning cuisine and always go the extra extra mile to deliver excellent service, and comfortable very well priced accommodation. Nothing is too much trouble.
I’ve had the pleasure of staying there a few times, and they are the reason I keep going back to Skegness.
We had meal at Gurkha Square Grantham it was Brilliant Food and Service, It is best restaurant in east midland
We dine at the Cross Keys Restaurant at Stow regularly because the food is always delicious also Hayley and the staff are always really warm and welcoming and always makes time to have a chat with you
I’ve dined and stayed in the Advocate on a few occasions now and every time I’ve visited I’ve found it to be a warm, inviting and comforting experience. The service and friendliness of the staff is second to none, and the menu is delightful as well as reasonably priced. Being a coeliac it’s important to me that I can eat safely whilst dining out, and this is no problem ever. The food quality and presentation is always beautiful and deliciously cooked. A must visit!
I have eaten at Gurkha Square Grantham many times, it has become my favourite place to eat, and a good reason to visit Grantham.
They serve a good variety of Nepalese and Indian dishes which taste so wonderful, I can honestly say that I have NEVER been disappointed with the cuisine and service.
My friends and I very much look forward to our visit, nothing is too much trouble for the staff, and the food is amazing,
The place always looks immaculately clean and tidy, and they always have a smile to welcome their customers, it is a very special place to visit and deserves your best award
Had several amazing ! cakes for various children’s parties a variety of themes the latest one is a Pug unbelievable!
One stop cake shop you are Fab you get my vote every time
Catherine is creating my daughters wedding cake which is not your normal run of the mill wedding cake, She has come up with an amazing design and every time we visit we sample some of the wonderful sponges and local produce she uses in her baking.
Madame Waffle is a wonderful place to be. The staff are brilliant. I was there when a member of staff took a customer’s baby and rocked and talked to him so that the mum could finish her meal in peace. If that’s not going the extra mile, I don’t know what is. The food is superb.
I have dined at the Red Lion in Digby on a number of occasions. The food and drink are excellent, the staff are attentive and polite and the décor is superb.
Appetites in Sleaford is a fantastic coffee shop and sandwich bar that I visit regularly.
They have a lot of home made food which tastes delicious and the service is very friendly! The staff are a credit to the owner!
The sandwiches are the best I have ever tasted and I know a lot of people agree with me. The service is personal the prices are reasonable and I would visit every day for my lunch if I lived closer!