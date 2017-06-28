Lincolnshire Life

2017 is a special year for the quiet but busy village because it is celebrating 150 years of the Heckington Show – a milestone, but truly remarkable when you realise that in that century and a half it has grown to become Britain’s biggest village show.

Staged on sixty-five acres of land, the show is run by Heckington Agricultural Society and features something for everyone from athletics, cycling and showjumping to live music, fireworks and living history displays.

The show, which will be held over the weekend of 28th–29th July, retains many original Victorian features – Shire horses and the flower show come to mind – but the enthusiasm and energy of the show committee and the wider community have driven the show forward to offer a great country day out for all.

Around 35,000 people a year are drawn by the special blend of village show charm and county show quality and this year’s celebration show promises to be extra special.

The Main Ring sees not one but two star attractions. Sunday features the Big Pete Monster Truck while the Saturday programme has the J C Balls Digger Dance supported by Ye Olde Redtail Falconry and the Red Devils Parachute Team and continues with the usual stunning firework concert.

The 2017 event also features tribute band Queen II – the chance for everyone to join the birthday party.

The excitement spreads far beyond the main ring with trade stands bringing together international brands such as Joules, Land Rover and John Deere with local groups such as Heckington Guides & Scouts and St Andrew’s Church Tea Tent offering homemade cakes served in a delightfully vintage style.

Taking part also means Lincolnshire farmers can see how their breeds shape up against the best of the rest and brings to the show competitors and judges, dog lovers, rabbit enthusiasts, antique collectors, talented craftsmen and an incredible mix of living history displays that make up the show’s Heritage Zone.

Show general secretary Sarah Gray said: “This is another area that exemplifies the continuous innovation that makes it such a wonderful weekend – try out life as a Roman or Viking soldier, meet suffragettes and mint coins to pick just a few options.

“Other more recent and equally enjoyable corners of the show include a food court promoting the best of Lincolnshire produce and a larger than ever Activity Zone.”

Heckington Show has its origins in the village’s 900-year-old feast week linked to the Feast of St Mary. A country show can be traced back to 1863 and the current site has been the Show’s venue since 1867.

WIN TWO FAMILY TICKETS FOR HECKINGTON SHOW

Saturday 29th & Sunday 30th July

(Saturday at 7.00pm – Grand Firework Display & Open Air Concert). Gates open 9.00am

Nothing quite matches Heckington Show for the relaxed way that it combines the intimacy of a village show with the expectation of the national stage.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question…