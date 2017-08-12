Come and be thrilled by a unique mix of modern military jets, historic warbirds, civilian display acts, the RAF Falcons – the UK’s premier military parachute team – all joining the world famous Red Arrows performing at their home base! The inaugural Scampton Airshow takes place on the weekend of 9th & 10th September 2017.

RAF Scampton will play host to up to 100 aircraft over the airshow weekend, both in the air and on the ground. Visitors will be immersed in a feast of aviation, meeting crews from around the world, getting up close to aircraft in the static park, as well as experiencing the amazing five-hour flying display including the exhilarating take-off and landing!

This new event will be raising funds to support the RAF Charitable Trust.

TICKETS AND UPGRADES

Standard ticket admission £39, children under 16 free. Upgrades are available across a number of enclosures including Flightline Grandstand, Flightline Garden, Lincolnshire Garden sponsored by Lincolnshire Life Magazine and the Dambusters Enclosure.

Visit www.scamptonairshow.com

LINCOLNSHIRE GARDEN

The Lincolnshire Garden, in association with Lincolnshire Life, is the perfect location for those wanting to watch the flying display in a more relaxed environment. The enclosure offers garden furniture seating directly on the crowdline, with private toilets and on airfield parking.

A light picnic lunch will be included, with access to a pay bar and additional catering facilities. Visitors will also receive a copy of the souvenir programme.

WIN TWO TICKETS TO SCAMPTON AIRSHOW WITH LINCOLNSHIRE GARDEN UPGRADE ON SUNDAY 10TH SEPTEMBER