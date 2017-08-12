Win two tickets to Scampton Airshow with Lincolnshire Garden upgrade on Sunday 10th September!
Come and be thrilled by a unique mix of modern military jets, historic warbirds, civilian display acts, the RAF Falcons – the UK’s premier military parachute team – all joining the world famous Red Arrows performing at their home base! The inaugural Scampton Airshow takes place on the weekend of 9th & 10th September 2017.
RAF Scampton will play host to up to 100 aircraft over the airshow weekend, both in the air and on the ground. Visitors will be immersed in a feast of aviation, meeting crews from around the world, getting up close to aircraft in the static park, as well as experiencing the amazing five-hour flying display including the exhilarating take-off and landing!
This new event will be raising funds to support the RAF Charitable Trust.
TICKETS AND UPGRADES
Standard ticket admission £39, children under 16 free. Upgrades are available across a number of enclosures including Flightline Grandstand, Flightline Garden, Lincolnshire Garden sponsored by Lincolnshire Life Magazine and the Dambusters Enclosure.
Visit www.scamptonairshow.com
LINCOLNSHIRE GARDEN
The Lincolnshire Garden, in association with Lincolnshire Life, is the perfect location for those wanting to watch the flying display in a more relaxed environment. The enclosure offers garden furniture seating directly on the crowdline, with private toilets and on airfield parking.
A light picnic lunch will be included, with access to a pay bar and additional catering facilities. Visitors will also receive a copy of the souvenir programme.
WIN TWO TICKETS TO SCAMPTON AIRSHOW WITH LINCOLNSHIRE GARDEN UPGRADE ON SUNDAY 10TH SEPTEMBER
Terms & Conditions
• Closing date: Friday 25th August 2017.
• Prize is as described and cannot be transferred or exchanged for cash.
• Additional expenses are not included.
• The competition is not open to employees of County Life Ltd.
• The winner will be drawn after the closing date by an independent judge from all entries received. The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
• The winner will be notified by email or telephone (using the details provided at entry) within 6 weeks of the closing date.
• If County Life Ltd cannot contact the winner (via the details provided at the date of entry) within a reasonable period of time (to be established at County Life Ltd’s sole discretion) County Life Ltd reserves the right to re-draw a winner and thereafter until a winner on these terms is found.
• Details on claiming the prize will be discussed when contacting the winner as above.
• By entering the competition you agree to having your name, details and photo published online or in the future.
• The promoter is County Life Ltd, 9 Checkpoint Court, Lincoln LN6 3PW. The winner’s name will be available six weeks after the closing date by sending an email to: accounts@lincolnshirelife.co.uk
